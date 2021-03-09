Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,537,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

