InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

