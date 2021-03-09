Bytecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,430.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $77.80 million and $70,430.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.90 or 0.00417708 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

