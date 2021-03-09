Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.