GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. GoHealth updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GOCO stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,699,828.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,828.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

