FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price upped by Truist from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE FBK opened at $47.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,567 shares of company stock worth $750,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FB Financial by 1,127.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

