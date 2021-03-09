MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $287.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

