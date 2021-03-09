MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.
- On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05.
NASDAQ:MDB opened at $287.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $428.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after buying an additional 80,958 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have commented on MDB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
