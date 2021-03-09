Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,721 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.91 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92.

