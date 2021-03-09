Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.54. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.27.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

