Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the period. NuCana accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.89% of NuCana worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 207,220 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NuCana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. NuCana plc has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $212.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.