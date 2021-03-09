Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,925 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics makes up approximately 2.4% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,042,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,363. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

