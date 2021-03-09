QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

QS opened at $46.87 on Monday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

