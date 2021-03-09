Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

In other news, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200 in the last ninety days.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.