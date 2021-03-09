Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 129,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after buying an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

