Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLB opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

