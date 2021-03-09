Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.63.

NYSE VST opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after buying an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after buying an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,523,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Vistra by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

