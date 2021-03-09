Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.77.

ALLO stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

