Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

NYSE MA opened at $371.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.81. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $382.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after acquiring an additional 101,468 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

