inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.