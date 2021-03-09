inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
inTEST stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
See Also: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.