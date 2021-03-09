Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Shares Gap Down to $240.00

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14), but opened at GBX 228 ($2.98). Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12), with a volume of 34,220 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.58 million and a PE ratio of 266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) news, insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

About Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

