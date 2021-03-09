SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.