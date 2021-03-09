Jill Putman Sells 1,400 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,236.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, February 12th, Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $158,479.20.

On Monday, February 8th, Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jill Putman sold 2,715 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $100,536.45.

JAMF opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.