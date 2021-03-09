Taryn R. Owen Sells 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 108.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 170.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

