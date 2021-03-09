Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Holdings Increased by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 4.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at $439,170,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $135.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

