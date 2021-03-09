U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $155,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KLA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $290.85 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

