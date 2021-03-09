Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on HP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In other news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

