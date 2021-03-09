-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.12). Hexcel reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Hexcel stock opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

