Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 33,453 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $74,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

