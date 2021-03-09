Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $502.61 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.84 and its 200 day moving average is $441.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

