CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li Sells 38,000 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00.

CCMP opened at $156.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $24,539,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

