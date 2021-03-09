U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 627,445 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 627,445 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,435,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 441,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.