Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HEAD stock opened at GBX 416.39 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.63. Headlam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a market capitalization of £354.39 million and a PE ratio of -37.68.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

