Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HEAD stock opened at GBX 416.39 ($5.44) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.63. Headlam Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The company has a market capitalization of £354.39 million and a PE ratio of -37.68.
About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L)
