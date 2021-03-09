Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITMR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

