Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITMR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.
NASDAQ ITMR opened at $22.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
About Itamar Medical
Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.
