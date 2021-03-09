Piper Sandler Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $350.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.95. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

