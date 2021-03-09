Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVKIF. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.