Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.85.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

