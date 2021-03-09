Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.70. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.