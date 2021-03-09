U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 23,446 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $83,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.30 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

