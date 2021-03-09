U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 118,198 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,198 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold comprises approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eldorado Gold worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $11.34 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

