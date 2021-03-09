Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.
NASDAQ BEAM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.
