London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

