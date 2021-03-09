London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

