3,487 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,487 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 457,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 94,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

