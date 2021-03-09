Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,501 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after purchasing an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.18. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $363.31.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.