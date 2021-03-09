Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 52,002 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 212.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $39.29 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

