U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group accounts for approximately 11.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of American Airlines Group worth $269,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.13.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.