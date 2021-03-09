Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 99,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,925 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 152,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

