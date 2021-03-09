FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By KeyCorp

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $7.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

DGX opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

