ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Lowered to $53.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet cut ATN International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $831.15 million, a PE ratio of -261.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. ATN International has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

