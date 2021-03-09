Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $457.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $470.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

