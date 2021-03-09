Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

